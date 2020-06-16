e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal govt mulling to promote agricultural cooperatives as multipurpose service centres

Himachal govt mulling to promote agricultural cooperatives as multipurpose service centres

CM Jai Ram Thakur said the cooperatives sector had maximum potential of employment and self-employment opportunities.

cities Updated: Jun 16, 2020 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Himachal Pradesh government is contemplating to promote primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) as multipurpose service centres in collaboration with NABARD to provide diverse services to farmers under one roof, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

He was presiding over a review meeting of department of cooperation here.

Thakur said it was crucial to make cooperative movement a mass movement as this sector had maximum potential of employment and self-employment opportunities.

“Cooperative movement should be expanded up to the grassroots level to spread its reach among the rural populace,” said the CM adding about 2,132 PCAS were functioning in the state with a total membership of 12.56 lakh and deposits worth ₹5,401.96 crore. These PACS include 1,914 fair price shops and 1,374 fertilizer depots.

He said efforts should be made to strengthen PACS so that state’s farmers get maximum benefits.

He revealed that two integrated cooperative development projects (ICDP) were being implemented in Solan and Mandi districts with the block cost of ₹73.15 crore and ₹89.58 crore respectively.

He said the state government was also planning to constitute a three-member committee of cabinet ministers to look into the amendments in the HP Cooperative Societies Act, 1968, to make it more viable and practical, keeping in view the present scenario.

Thakur also expressed concern over the non-performing assets (NPAs) particularly in case of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank.

Cooperation minister Rajiv Saizal, chief secretary Anil Khachi, principal secretary finance Prabodh Saxena, principal secretary to CM J C Sharma, secretary cooperative Akshay Sood and registrar cooperative societies Dr Ajar Sharma was among others present on the occasion.

top news
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine human trial to begin this week
Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine human trial to begin this week
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In