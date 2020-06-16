Himachal govt mulling to promote agricultural cooperatives as multipurpose service centres

cities

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 18:30 IST

Himachal Pradesh government is contemplating to promote primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) as multipurpose service centres in collaboration with NABARD to provide diverse services to farmers under one roof, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

He was presiding over a review meeting of department of cooperation here.

Thakur said it was crucial to make cooperative movement a mass movement as this sector had maximum potential of employment and self-employment opportunities.

“Cooperative movement should be expanded up to the grassroots level to spread its reach among the rural populace,” said the CM adding about 2,132 PCAS were functioning in the state with a total membership of 12.56 lakh and deposits worth ₹5,401.96 crore. These PACS include 1,914 fair price shops and 1,374 fertilizer depots.

He said efforts should be made to strengthen PACS so that state’s farmers get maximum benefits.

He revealed that two integrated cooperative development projects (ICDP) were being implemented in Solan and Mandi districts with the block cost of ₹73.15 crore and ₹89.58 crore respectively.

He said the state government was also planning to constitute a three-member committee of cabinet ministers to look into the amendments in the HP Cooperative Societies Act, 1968, to make it more viable and practical, keeping in view the present scenario.

Thakur also expressed concern over the non-performing assets (NPAs) particularly in case of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank.

Cooperation minister Rajiv Saizal, chief secretary Anil Khachi, principal secretary finance Prabodh Saxena, principal secretary to CM J C Sharma, secretary cooperative Akshay Sood and registrar cooperative societies Dr Ajar Sharma was among others present on the occasion.