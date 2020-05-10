e-paper
Home / Cities / Himachal govt to bear medical expenses of 2-year-old Covid-19 patient

Himachal govt to bear medical expenses of 2-year-old Covid-19 patient

The two-year-old girl had come in contact with her father, who returned from Baddi on April 30 and tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. She is suffering from a ventricular septal defect (VSD).

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 19:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

The state government has decided to bear all the expenses of the treatment of a two-year-old Covid-19 patient from Chamba, who also has a hole in her heart.

The two-year-old girl had come in contact with her father, who returned from Baddi on April 30 and tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. She is suffering from a ventricular septal defect (VSD).

She is undergoing treatment at District Ayurvedic Hospital, Balu at Chamba, a dedicated Covid-19 treatment facility.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that his government has decided to bear all the expenses of her treatment. He said that this ailment could only be treated through major heart surgery.

“Keeping in view the economic condition of her family, the state government has decided to bear all the expenses of the treatment within or outside the state,” he said.

CM said that it was the endeavour of the state government to ensure that no one was deprived of medical treatment for any serious illness due to the shortage of money.

