Himachal govt to send fleet of buses to evacuate 1,000 students stranded in Chandigarh

Updated: May 03, 2020 00:32 IST

The Himachal Pradesh government will send a fleet of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses to evacuate around 1,000 students stranded in Chandigarh amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a notification issued late night on Friday, the government said the Himachal government has pressed sanitised HRTC buses into service in order to evacuate students and those without a means of transport stranded in Chandigarh and adjoining areas. The buses will ply from Sector 28D.

STRANDED PEOPLE MUST REGISTER THEMSELVES ONLINE

The Himachal Pradesh government has launched an online portal for people stranded outside the state who do not have a conveyance. The data will be used to devise a comprehensive plan to ensure interstate movement of stranded students.

Those stranded people can register themselves on covid19epass.hp.govt.in.

Of the stranded students 184 are from Kangra, 50 from Chamba, 41 from Una, 88 from Hamirpur, 58 from Bilaspur, 184 from Mandi, 36 from Kullu, 128 from Shimla, 36 from Solan, 22 from Sirmaur and 13 are from Kinnaur.

The government has also launched a special campaign to medically examine people entering Himachal Pradesh from other states.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the campaign will be launched on analogy of the active case finding campaign launched to ascertain the health status of people residing in both rural and urban areas.

The chief minister directed all officers to ensure strict compliance of guidelines issued by the Union ministry of home affairs and to make arrangements to bring people back Himachal Pradesh residents stranded in other states.

The CM said the state government had appointed an adequate number of supporting officers with the nodal authority to coordinate movement of the migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons both within and outside the state.

He urged representatives of panchayats and urban local bodies to keep an eye on people who had returned from other states and persuade them to strictly follow home quarantine norms. He said Himachal Pradesh was in a comfortable position till now and it must be ensured that this situation is maintained.

RESTART ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN GREEN ZONES: THAKUR

Jai Ram Thakur said that efforts should be made to start economic activities particularly in the green zones. He said that special thrust must be laid on providing smooth movement of essential commodities and farming equipment.

He said people should also wear face masks and face covers as this could check spread coronavirus.