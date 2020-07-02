Himachal may open up for tourism within a week: Jai Ram Thakur

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 17:53 IST

The Himachal Pradesh government is considering re-opening the tourism industry within a week, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

He was interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of a review meeting of various developmental projects being undertaken in Mandi district.

Thakur said that there was a demand to open the tourism industry in the state but the government was not in a hurry as the Covid-19 cases were rapidly increasing.

“However, I have asked the tourism department to formulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for tourist activities. May be within a week, the tourism activities will be resumed,” he said.

Replying to a question on the closure of Darang Salt Mine, CM said that the project was halted due to a technical glitch and the government will make every effort to resume operations at the earliest.

Earlier, in the review meeting, Thakur directed the officers to ensure time-bound completion of the developmental projects to avoid cost escalation.

Thakur said that work on developmental projects worth ₹4,000 crore was being executed in Mandi district including roads, water supply, electricity, and tourism-related works.

He said that in Mandi town, developmental projects worth ₹200 crore were being executed including Asian Development Bank-funded ₹41 crore beautification projects and ₹ 83 crore drinking water augmentation project.

Thakur said that as many as 137 PWD projects worth ₹1202 crore have been sanctioned for the district.

He directed the officers to remove any hindrances in the execution of projects immediately and any laxity in this regard would be viewed seriously.

He said that special focus must be laid on projects nearing completion.

The chief minister also directed the officers to use funds allocated to the respective departments within the stipulated period and any lapse in this matter would warrant action.

He also directed the officers to make adequate preventive arrangements to minimise losses due to rains.

Later, the CM laid foundation stones and inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹5.61 crore.

Earlier, while interacting with the party functionaries, CM said that the coronavirus pandemic was not yet over and one must remain cautious so as to check the spread of the virus.