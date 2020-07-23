Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur tests negative for Covid-19 but in home quarantine

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 14:08 IST

Shimla: A day after he went into home quarantine, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and his wife Sadhna tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday.

“The chief minister and his wife have tested negative for Covid-19,” said Dr Janakraj Pakhretia, the medical superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.

Though Thakur will remain in home quarantine for a week, he will continue to work from his official residence, Oak Over. He took the decision according to protocol after a deputy secretary in the chief minister’s office (CMO) tested positive.

The CM was to address the media in Shimla on Wednesday evening but cancelled the briefing along with other engagements. “I will follow the protocol and am going into self-quarantine,” he said before leaving the secretariat for his residence soon after.

The authorities swung into action and collected his samples besides those of his primary contacts.

The deputy secretary is believed to have contracted the virus after coming in contact with a BJP leader from Mandi who tested positive.

“After the deputy secretary tested positive, nine of his primary contacts were tested. Others who met him are also advised to home quarantine themselves,” additional chief secretary, health, RD Dhiman said in a statement.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri was among leaders who called up the chief minister to enquire after his health.