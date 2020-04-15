Himachal Pradesh govt facilitates seasonal migration of Gaddi community

cities

Apr 15, 2020

Amid lockdown in Himachal Pradesh, seasonal migration of the Gaddi community is going on smoothly in Chamba and other districts, officials said on Wednesday. The state government is also facilitating the migration of nomadic communities.

The animal husbandry department has set up five transit camps at Thulel, Khargat, Lahru, Berangal and Koti for providing veterinary aid and other logistics and so far 280 flocks that have entered the Chamba district have been covered, said a spokesperson of the department.

So far migration of Gujjar community along with their livestock into Chamba has not started to date.

During the present lockdown situation, veterinary institutions are providing regular veterinary services and emergency services on-call basis.

The spokesperson said that from Thursday onwards, the veterinary dispensaries will also be opened and sufficient stock of veterinary medicines and vaccines is available with the department.

“The nomads have been given priority as per the directions of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and free movement of livestock has been allowed,” he said.

The state government has already directed to provide all logistic help besides ration to the migratory sheep and animal breeders like Gaddis and Gujjars communities.

He said that till now 500 migrant livestock owners have been contacted who are under migration and about 150 ration kits have been provided to the needy persons through local administrations in the district of Sirmour, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra.

He said that there were certain issues related to the sale of surplus livestock but the situation will ease once the lockdown ends.

The spokesperson added that HP Milk Federation and Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch, Namhol in district Bilaspur are processing milk regularly. Daily procurement of milk by the federation has increased to 80,000 litres per day from the earlier procurement of approximately 65,000 litres per day.

He said that the permits are being issued for transporting fodder from the neighbouring districts and since the start of the lockdown period approximately 35,000 quintals dry fodder has been received in the state.

“As far as marketing of milk of Gujjar community is concerned, 28 gram panchayats where Gujjars are based are currently coronavirus hotspots and therefore the sale of milk is affected,” he said.

The people in these areas have been advised to prepare products like ghee, cheese etc. from surplus milk..