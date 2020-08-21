e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh govt transfers two IAS and four HPAS officers

Himachal Pradesh govt transfers two IAS and four HPAS officers

Ajay Kumar Yadav, a 2018-batch IAS officer, has been posted as the sub divisional officer (SDO), civil, Solan, while Saurabh Jassal from the same batch will be the Theog SDO

chandigarh Updated: Aug 21, 2020 12:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh


         

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has transferred two Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers and four Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.

A notification issued by chief secretary Anil Kumar Khachi on Thursday evening said that Ajay Kumar Yadav, a 2018-batch IAS officer, has been posted as the sub divisional officer (SDO), civil, Solan, while Saurabh Jassal, also from the IAS batch of 2018, has been transferred as the SDO of Theog in Shimla district.

The HPAS officers transferred include additional district magistrate (ADM), Kangra, Mast Ram, who has been posted as director, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Training Institute, Jogindernagar, relieving Mandi deputy commissioner Rugved Thakur of the additional charge.

SDO, civil, Solan, Rohit Rathour has been posted as the ADM, Kangra, at Dharamshala.

Assistant settlement officer, Kullu, Amit Guleria will now be SDO, civil, Kullu, and SDO, civil, Theog, Krishan Kumar Sharma has been transferred as SDO, civil, Jawali in Kangra district.

Land acquisition officer, Parvati Project, Kullu, Bhag Chand Negi has been handed over additional charge of assistant settlement officer, Kullu.

