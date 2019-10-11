e-paper
Himachal Pradesh police issue advisory to prevent cyber crime

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

To order to prevent cyber crime, Himachal Pradesh Police have issued an advisory to the public to be aware of fraudsters.

HP Police has received around 1,500 complaints regarding various types of cyber crime this year. Keeping in view the increasing cybercrime and new modus operandi being adopted by the offenders’ police has requested the public to take precautions and immediately inform the bank and police authorities in case of any unauthorised transactions.

Police have assured immediate action as soon as the complaint is filed by the victim. 

Superintendent of police (law and order) Khushal Sharma said, “People often get calls from the fraudster posing themselves as an agent of insurance company, petrol pump authority, telecom tower authority, bank loan department and foreign visa. Do not trust these types of calls and mails and do not save your login credentials in open network or cyber café.”

“Landline number 0177-2620331, toll-free number 155260 and e-mail id cybercell-hp@nic.in. Mobile number 9805953670 is available for reporting the complaints 24×7” he added. 

 

 

 

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 22:44 IST

