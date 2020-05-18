Himachal providing 25% subsidy on industrial projects worth ₹60 lakh: CM

cities

Updated: May 18, 2020 21:15 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that under the Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojana, investment subsidy at 25% was being provided for projects having investment up to ₹60 lakh for youth and 30% for projects having investments up to ₹60 lakh for women entrepreneurs. He said that 5% interest subsidy would also be provided for a period of three years.

Thakur was presiding over a meeting with various industrial associations regarding the roadmap for recovery of the industrial sector in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic here today.

He said that the state government has also taken up the matter with the Centre for relaxation of the condition under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana under which the benefit of this scheme could be availed by those enterprises where 90% or more employees are drawing wages less than ₹15,000 per month, besides payment of wages of lockdown period from ESIC funds.

CM added that the state government has also deferred demand charges of power by three months and power bill payment has been deferred without late fee by HPSEB. He said that the last date for filling acknowledgment of declaration under HP (Legacy Case Resolution) Scheme 2020 has been extended to September 30.

An economic incentive of ₹50 thousand crores under ₹20 lakh crore economic package was offered by the Centre to ensure the availability of funds (liquidity) required for MSMEs, he said adding that this would encourage those wanting to set up new MSME units and those who are already incurring losses, due to certain reasons, would also get the facility to take an additional loan with this.

CM said that there was also a provision to provide an amount of ₹3 lakh crore for giving loans to MSMEs, without any collateral security and this loan would be given for a period of four years and 100% guarantee would be given by the government. He said that up to one-year exemption would be provided for repayment of the principal amount of these loans. He expressed hope that with these incentives, the MSME in the state would get a boost in a big way.

Thakur said that payment of 12% of employer and 12% employee contributions was being made into EPF accounts of eligible establishments under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. He said that earlier this incentive was provisioned for the months of March, April and May which has now been extended up to August.