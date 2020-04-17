e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal tea growers suffer losses due to coronavirus lockdown

Himachal tea growers suffer losses due to coronavirus lockdown

Kangra tea is usually in demand in the European markets and in Kolkata in April.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 17, 2020 11:26 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kangra
The tea industry is suffering due to reduced workforce and lack of transportation.
The tea industry is suffering due to reduced workforce and lack of transportation.(Sourced. Representative image )
         

Bearing the brunt of the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb coronavirus, the tea industry is suffering due to reduced workforce and lack of transportation.

“When the lockdown was announced, the plucking of tea leaves and processing had stopped. On March 30, we were given permission to restart the activities with minimum use of labour and ensuring cleanliness. But we are still facing issues of reduced workforce and transportation,” Aman Pal Singh, the manager of the Dharamsala Tea Company, said.

“Our produce in April is usually in demand in the European markets and in Kolkata. However, due to European markets being almost shut we will have to send all the produce to Kolkata, but transporting them is difficult as trucks are not plying. Our stock is held up here. If this continues for a few more days then we will have to face 30% to 40% loss,” he said.

The tea estate manager hoped that the government will allow the inter-state movement of trucks after April 20, which will ensure that the produce fetches good price and losses can be reduced for all growers in the region.

“Work was stopped for many days. The number of people working in tea gardens has also gone down drastically. We are afraid of the (coronavirus) disease and are using masks besides washing our hands regularly basis while working,” Vishu Oraon, a worker, said.

The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

tags
top news
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
China revises Wuhan Covid numbers, deaths go up by nearly 40%
China revises Wuhan Covid numbers, deaths go up by nearly 40%
Covid-19 stimulus package to revive economy could be 2%-4% of GDP: Official
Covid-19 stimulus package to revive economy could be 2%-4% of GDP: Official
India will overcome Covid-19, but will need a ‘New Deal’ | Opinion
India will overcome Covid-19, but will need a ‘New Deal’ | Opinion
Over 60% of patients come from 5 states, cases near 13,500 in India: Covid-19 state tally
Over 60% of patients come from 5 states, cases near 13,500 in India: Covid-19 state tally
Why Ford has hired ex-Israeli intelligence officer for its next big battle
Why Ford has hired ex-Israeli intelligence officer for its next big battle
Indians only remember Sachin’s six as it makes them happy: Akhtar
Indians only remember Sachin’s six as it makes them happy: Akhtar
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

chandigarh news