Himachal theme state at Surajkund Crafts Mela this year

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:09 IST

Himachal Pradesh will be participating in the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Mela–2020 as a Theme State, a government official informed today. The prestigious annual fair is slated to be held from February 1 to 16 at Surajkund in Faridabad, Haryana.

The department of tourism and civil aviation, language, art and culture department and industries department will participate in the fair with the purpose of promoting tourism, cultural heritage, cuisines and handloom products.

Additional chief secretary (tourism and civil aviation) RD Dhiman said it is an opportunity for the state to showcase its tourism potential, cultural-heritage, handloom–handicrafts and other products of the state at an international level platform. He said that during the 16-day fair, Himachali cultural performances will be held at venue daily and a mega cultural night will be held on February 4.

A fashion show will also be held on February 9 by Ritu Beri, a famous fashion designer. Seventy stalls are being put up for Himachal artisans to display and sell their wares and a food stall will serve the Himachali cuisine.

Director, tourism and civil aviation Yunus said the department will promote the state tourism via print and electronic media.

He said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will attend the inaugural ceremony of Surajkund fairwhile governor Bandaru Dattatreya will attend the closing ceremony.

Yunus said the tourism department has constructed a permanent gate at the venue in hill-architecture which is a replica of Bhimakali temple. Five other gates at each entry point are also being erected which are replicas of Sakaya Tangyud Monastery–Spiti, Chamba Millennium gate, Chhinna Mastika Shaktipeeth–Chintpurni, Chindi Mata Temple gate–Karsog and Jwalamukhi temple gate.

“An ‘Apna Ghar’ has also been set up in a traditional style,” he said, adding that an information centre has also been set up by the tourism department to provide information and showcase unexplored tourist destinations.

Himachal Pradesh had last participated as ‘theme state’ in the fair in 1996.