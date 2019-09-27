Hindon elevated road to be secured by four AI-based systems

cities

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has hired a Delhi-based company for setting up the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) on the 10.3km Hindon elevated road. This will be the first stretch to be covered by four artificial intelligence (AI) based systems for surveillance and detection of traffic rule violations.

Technosys Security System Private Limited has been entrusted with the job at an estimated cost of ₹70 crore.

The GDA officials said the ITMS will be first set up on the Hindon elevated road, which witnesses high-speed traffic from UP Gate to Raj Nagar Extension.

The four AI-based systems will be able to automatically read number plates, detect speed of vehicles, and flag other traffic rule violations. The company is conducting a survey for identifying the points where the four systems will be installed,” AK Singh, executive engineer, GDA, said.

Technosys officials said they have fed millions of scenarios into the ITMS for detecting different violations and this database will be further augmented in due course of time. First and foremost, the ITMS will detect the number plates of vehicles and thereafter, switch to other integrated systems for issuing fines which will be sent to a 24x7 control room manned by the Ghaziabad traffic police.

“Our ITMS is operational in 10 cities across the country. The AI-based detection systems draw inputs from different scenarios fed into system in the form of photographs. Based on this evolving database, the ITMS learns to identify erring and non-erring vehicles. The accuracy of the four detection systems range from 85% to 90%, and they will become more robust as and when we add more scenarios to it,” Neeraj Kushwaha, director, Technosys Security System Private Limited, said.

The officials said for the ITMS to detect helmet rule violations, it has been fed millions of pictures of male and female faces and different shapes of head, with and without hair. On the basis of these scenarios/pictures, the ITMS will detect whether a rider is wearing a helmet or not.

“Likewise, scenarios have been added to identify both rider and pillion not wearing vehicles. The system will flag a violation of triple riding, if it detects more than two heads (two persons) on a two-wheeler. The ITMS’s number plate recognition system will be the first to be activated and the other features will kick in later,” he added.

The speed detection system will be installed at two vulnerable points of the Hindon elevated road and will check for speeding vehicles based on design, size and height.

The GDA has presently limited the speed on the Hindon elevated road to 80kmph against the design speed of 100kmph. But vehicles speed with impunity, making the road prone to accidents and fatalities.

“Also, to check instances of vehicles fleeing after accidents, we will have additional surveillance cameras at the entry/exit points. This will help police identify vehicles in cases of hit and run,” Singh added.

The officials said the work on installing the ITMS on the Hindon elevated road is likely to get completed by December. Thereafter, the other major roads will also get these systems.

