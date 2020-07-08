e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Hinjewadi, five villages call for shutdown

Hinjewadi, five villages call for shutdown

cities Updated: Jul 08, 2020 19:55 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Six villages, including Hinjewadi, Mangaon, Marunji, Nerhe, Jambhe and Kasarsai, have voluntarily decided to shut down for a week starting Thursday. The respective grampanchayats took the decision after rise in Covid-19 cases was reported in the last few days.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has made it clear that the decision to announce lockdown lies only with the district authorities.

“They have not announced lockdown, but have appealed to people to follow guidelines strictly. I have already said that villages with more than five cases will be treated as a containment zone, which will anyway bring curbs on non-essential activities,” said Ram.

The restrictions by villages like Hinjewadi where over 350 IT firms are located will not impact businesses. “Yesterday (Tuesday) five positive cases were reported, so we have decided to close down the village. Test on seven patients is going on. IT companies and manufacturing industries will remain open,” said Tulshiram Raykar, village development officer, Hinjewadi.

As the news on shutdown spread, several techies posed questions on social media about whether they will be allowed entry into campuses. The local authorities made it clear that IT companies will continue to function.

“Grampanchayats have called for restrictions. There is no stopping of industries from functioning,” said Vishal Kolekar, manager and HR administration, NORD Drivesystems. Most IT firms in Hinjewadi are operating with around 30 per cent staff in offices while rest are working from home.

A member of Hinjewadi Industrial Association who did not wish to be named said, “IT companies are following all the guidelines.”

According to civic health department, there are seven active cases in Mangaon. “With cases rising above five, grampanchayats have decided to close down villages for a week,” said Bharat Patil, village development officer, Mangaon.

“Milk centres will be open for 6pm to 9 pm. Medical shops and clinics will remain open for the whole day. IT companies and construction work will continue as it is. Grocery shops have also supported our decision,” said Samir Buchade, Marunji sarpanch.

top news
Incredibly aggressive action, says Mike Pompeo on China’s moves in Ladakh
Incredibly aggressive action, says Mike Pompeo on China’s moves in Ladakh
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
Pak denying India free and unimpeded access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA
Pak denying India free and unimpeded access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA
Harvard, MIT sue Trump admin over foreign student visa rule
Harvard, MIT sue Trump admin over foreign student visa rule
‘It is 10% here’: Bengal CM on corruption complaints over Amphan relief
‘It is 10% here’: Bengal CM on corruption complaints over Amphan relief
2 cops arrested in Kanpur as hunt for UP’s most wanted man gathers steam
2 cops arrested in Kanpur as hunt for UP’s most wanted man gathers steam
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
Watch: 10-ft long king cobra spotted at temple in Odisha
Watch: 10-ft long king cobra spotted at temple in Odisha
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In