e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Hisar trader held for concocting his murder bid

Hisar trader held for concocting his murder bid

The trader confessed of concocting his own murder to get ₹5 crore from insurance companies so that he could repay his debt.

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
         

Haryana Police on Friday arrested a 35-year-old trader from Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, whose relatives had claimed that he was burnt alive by three unidentified men after getting robbed of ₹11 lakh near Bhatla village in Hisar district’s Hansi.

The police had registered a case of murder and robbery against the unidentified persons. Hansi superintendent of police Lokender Singh said the police had recovered the burnt body from a car on Tuesday night and the relatives of a trader claimed it was of Ram Mehar of Datta village, who runs a factory in Hisar’s Barwala town.

“We got suspicious after we found the body from the seat adjoining the driver’s seat. Ram Mehar’s nephew claimed that his uncle had called him half an hour before the mishap. When we traced the location of Ram Mehar’s mobile phone, it was found outside Haryana. We caught him from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh,” the SP said.

He said the trader confessed of concocting his own murder to get ₹5 crore from insurance companies so that he could repay his debt. “We are trying to ascertain the identity of the body recovered from his car,” the SP added.

top news
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
RR vs DC live: Hetmyer falls onus on Axar to give Capitals a big finish
RR vs DC live: Hetmyer falls onus on Axar to give Capitals a big finish
Sharad Pawar’s NCP to go it alone in Bihar polls, contest over 150 seats
Sharad Pawar’s NCP to go it alone in Bihar polls, contest over 150 seats
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
Book Kangana Ranaut: Karnataka court directs police over her ‘anti-farmer’ tweet
Book Kangana Ranaut: Karnataka court directs police over her ‘anti-farmer’ tweet
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In