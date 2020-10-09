Hisar trader held for concocting his murder bid

cities

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 20:58 IST

Haryana Police on Friday arrested a 35-year-old trader from Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, whose relatives had claimed that he was burnt alive by three unidentified men after getting robbed of ₹11 lakh near Bhatla village in Hisar district’s Hansi.

The police had registered a case of murder and robbery against the unidentified persons. Hansi superintendent of police Lokender Singh said the police had recovered the burnt body from a car on Tuesday night and the relatives of a trader claimed it was of Ram Mehar of Datta village, who runs a factory in Hisar’s Barwala town.

“We got suspicious after we found the body from the seat adjoining the driver’s seat. Ram Mehar’s nephew claimed that his uncle had called him half an hour before the mishap. When we traced the location of Ram Mehar’s mobile phone, it was found outside Haryana. We caught him from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh,” the SP said.

He said the trader confessed of concocting his own murder to get ₹5 crore from insurance companies so that he could repay his debt. “We are trying to ascertain the identity of the body recovered from his car,” the SP added.