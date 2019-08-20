Home tutor arrested for molesting Class 12 student in Pune

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:23 IST

Pune The Vishrantwadi police on Monday arrested a home tutor for allegedly molesting a Class 12 student.

The incident took place two years ago at the victim’s residence. The tutor used to teach the girl Physics when she was in Class 12. The victim is now a second year student of Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA).

The accused, identified as Sandeep Kumar (35), a resident of Lohegaon, was picked up from Dhanori. According to the complaint, the victim had informed her parents about his advances and Kumar even proposed to the girl and sought to marry her. The victim’s family stopped the accused from coming to their house and teaching her. The complaint was lodged after the accused tried to establish contact with the victim again and started sending her obscene messages.

