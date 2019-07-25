Amrapali homebuyers write to court receiver, seek registration of flats in Noida

Amrapali homebuyers on Thursday wrote a letter to senior advocate R Venkataramani, the court receiver, requesting him to immediately start execution of registration of the flats as per the Supreme Court order.

The homebuyers also said they are likely to meet the court receiver to understand how the process of registration of flats will take place.

RK Shrivastava, a retired naval official and former apartment owner association president at Amrapali Sapphire in Sector 45, said: “We have requested the court receiver, R Venkataramani, through a letter to expedite the process of registration of tripartite lease-deed in favour of flat buyers, who are in possession of flats for the last four to five years. We have also sent him a list of 990 flat buyers, who were offered possession by the erstwhile developer. We are likely to meet the court receiver in person to know the process of registration.

We want to meet and expedite the process on the basis of the Supreme Court order. The apex court has given a month’s time for registration.”

As per an estimate by the Noida authority, there are around 14,000 flat buyers in Amprali projects such as Sapphire, Silicon City, Princely Estate, Zodiac, Platinum and Eden Park in Noida.

The Amrapali Group had, five years ago, offered possession in partially completed project such as Sapphire. Later, they started giving possession in other incomplete projects with the promise that they will finish remaining work at a later stage. However, it never happened, buyers said.

The Supreme Court, in its detailed order, said, “We also direct Noida and Greater Noida authorities to execute the tripartite agreement within one month concerning the projects where homebuyers are residing and issue completion certificate notwithstanding that the dues are to be recovered under this order by the sale of the other attached properties. The Apex Court has also appointed court receiver to carry out the execution of tripartite lease-deed. Homebuyers, who failed to get their lease-deed done are elated with the order.”

Inder Raj Arora, general secretary, apartment owners’ association in Amrapali Silicon City, Sector 76, said, “It is a landmark judgment because it has solved our long-standing grievance. After the order apartment owners have started arranging the funds to buy stamp papers and ready other required papers. We are consulting our lawyer to understand who will be third party in tripartite lease-deed because now the builder is in jail. We will get more clarity about lease-deed once the court receiver will meet us soon.”

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 22:24 IST