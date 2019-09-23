Honest taxpayer won’t be harassed, tax evaders won’t be spared, says I-T regional chief

cities

NOIDA: PK Gupta, principal chief commissioner of income tax, West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, on Monday said that no honest taxpayer shall be harassed but tax evaders will not be spared.

Gupta said this while addressing a seminar organised to educate government departments, educational institutions, municipal corporations and development authorities about tax deduction source (TDS) in Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6.

“The department has received a vast database of financial transactions and in the modern age of technology, it is nearly impossible to hide any financial transaction from the income tax department. The I-T department is verifying this information and action will be taken, wherever it is necessary,” Gupta said.

As per the I-T department officials, many government departments are owed a huge amount in TDS (tax deduction at source). Smita Singh, joint commissioner of income tax, TDS Range, Ghaziabad, said the seminar was just a way to reach out to all those entities that need to pay the TDS to the government appropriately.

“Our Ghaziabad range has a target to recover ₹5,438 crore of the total target of ₹10,470 crore under the head of TDS for UP (West & Uttarakhand) region,” Singh said.

Gupta emphasised the need for better coordination between the taxpayer, tax deductor and tax officials so that the grievances are mitigated and the objective of non-adversarial tax administration could be achieved. The officers from the TDS range, Ghaziabad, explained the online functionality of the portal of TDS through a power point presentation and also explained the solution to the technical difficulties faced by tax deductors while filing statements.

The department officers also attended the questions raised by various tax deductors and resolved the issues raised by them. Around 400 persons attended the seminar.

The income tax department officials said they have organised the seminar in Noida as the industrial authorities of Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway area, apart from the Gautam Budh Nagar administration, the Ghaziabad administration and other government bodies also have to file their TDS.

“And many a time, these departments fin technical difficulties in doing the needful. So, we want to help them in filing TDS through these seminars,” an income tax official, not authorised to speak to the media, said.

