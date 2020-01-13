Honeypreet calls on Dera chief once again

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 23:24 IST

The adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim met him at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail premises on Monday. It was her fourth meeting with the jailed godman since her release from the Ambala jail.

A prison official, who sought to remain anonymous, said she was accompanied by Shobha Insan, dera vice-chairman Charan and lawyers Rajender Saran and Harish Chabra Jeet Singh Sidhu.

“Honeypreet spoke to Ram Rahim for 20 minutes through intercom and briefed him about the current situation of the dera,” he added.

Honeypreet, along with her lawyers and other members, reached Sunaria jail on Monday afternoon and left around 4pm. This time too, no member of the dera chief’s family came to meet him. Though Honeypreet did not talk to media, Ram Rahim’s counsel Harish Chabra said “everything was fine between dera chief’s family and Honeypreet”.

“Honeypreet and Ram Rahim’s family members come to meet him separately as only five persons are allowed to meet him at once,” he added.