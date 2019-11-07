Honeypreet gets rousing welcome at Sirsa dera HQ

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:43 IST

After getting bail in the 2017 Panchkula rioting case, Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, got a rousing welcome at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa on Wednesday night.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Panchkula court granted her bail in a case of riots and violence that took place following Ram Rahim’s arrest in Panchkula in 2017.

The sect followers shouted slogans and burst firecrackers as Honeypreet reached Sirsa dera headquarters in an SUV which was followed by a cavalcade of about 20 vehicles.

The followers said Honeypreet first reached the “sach khand” hall (where the dera chief conducted discourses) and then went to her residence, also located on the dera campus.

One of the followers, Gaurav Kumar of Sirsa, said she also held a meeting of the sect administration department, which was attended by dera vice-chairperson Shobha Insan.

Heavy police force was deployed in Sirsa and near Sunaria jail, Rohtak, where the dera chief is undergoing 20-year imprisonment in a rape case and murder of journalist Ram Chandar Chattrapati.

Honeypreet’s a family member, who requested anonymity, said the family was upset after her arrest and was staying at different places in Fatehabad, Sirsa and Gurugram. “It is also possible that the family will now get a proper place to stay,” he said.

People privy of the development said no one came to see the dera chief at Sunaria jail on Wednesday or Thursday. “Advocate and family members get a chance twice in a week to meet the dera chief. Family members may visit at the jail to meet him in the coming week.

Anshul Chhatrapati, son of slain journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati who exposed the dera chief, on Thursday raised objections over dropping of the sedition charges against Honeypreet and demanded that the government should file a review petition.

“When the police have enough evidence against Honeypreet, how could she get bail? The government must file a review petition in the matter,” said Anshul.

Ram Chander Chhatrapati was killed in Sirsa after his newspaper published an anonymous letter alleging the sexual exploitation of women by Ram Rahim at the dera headquarters.

APPEAL AGAINST DROPPING SEDITION CHARGE

Public prosecutor Pankaj Garg said he had recommended to the government to go in appeal against the court order of dropping of Sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage war against government) and 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121) of the Indian Penal Code against Honeypreet. “Subsequently, the government, if deemed fit, would move the Punjab and Haryana high court in appeal against the order,” he said.

The additional district and sessions court had on Saturday dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet and 39 others in the 2017 dera violence case in Panchkula in which more than 30 people were killed and over 200 injured.