e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Hospital bed availability under control: PMC

Hospital bed availability under control: PMC

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:39 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

PUNE With the increase in the number of Covid-19 recoveries and more people opting for home isolation, the additional pressure on the health infrastructure has gone down. More beds are now lying vacant and complaints regarding bed shortage have also gone down, say civic officials.

According to the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) the city has a recovery rate of 86.40 per cent as out of the 1.46 lakh Covid-19 cases that were reported as of October 1, 1.26 lakh patients had recovered from the infection and 3,528 or 2.41 per cent were declared dead.

Out of the 16, 369 active cases, about 56.38 per cent of the Covid positive patients are now under home isolation, 5,101 or 31.16 per cent are hospitalised in government or private hospitals and remaining 2042 or 12.47 per cent are in Covid care centres.

More than half of those found positive have now opted for home isolation mainly because they are asymptomatic or do not want to be isolated at a government facility, say officials.

Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The recovery rate of the city has been going up for some time now which is good news. More than 4,300 patients have been cured and discharged from civic-run Dr Naidu Hospital alone. Almost 2,400 were checked and home isolated and 25,000 patients visited OPD at the hospital.”

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, said, “It is true that the recovery rate is going up and also the OPD cases are going down. The pressure on private hospitals is going down now.”

“It is also a fact that most people are now opting for home isolation and also people do not want to be quarantined at government facilities and cannot afford private hospitals,” he said.

top news
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies, road shows in Haryana on October 6, 7
Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies, road shows in Haryana on October 6, 7
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In