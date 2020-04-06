e-paper
Home / Cities / House owners in Panchkula told to defer rent collection from migrants, students

House owners in Panchkula told to defer rent collection from migrants, students

Violators to face action Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 01:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Hindustantimes
         

Amid the lockdown imposed to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) has issued orders asking landlords to defer collection of rent from migrant daily wage earners and students by at least a month.

“If any landlord forces labourers and students to vacate their premises, strict action will be taken against them under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code,” said MC commissioner Sumedha Kataria. She added that a helpline number, 1800-180-2013, had been activated for tenants to report such issues to the MC.

If found guilty under Section 188, a person can be punished with imprisonment up to six months, or with fine up to ₹1,000, or both.

Kataria also asked the employers of industries, shops and business establishments to pay salaries to their workers without any deduction on the due date.

She said social distancing should be maintained, but lockdown measures should also not be violated. Kataria said for effective implementation of the lockdown and to reduce the economic hardship of migrant workers, the government has made adequate arrangements for temporary shelter and food.

