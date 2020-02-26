e-paper
HP govt likely to amend new excise policy

The new policy, which was approved by the state cabinet on February 17, envisages collection of ₹1,840 crore annual revenue, an increase of 13% over present fiscal

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Himachal Pradesh government may amend the Excise Policy 2020-21.

Highly placed sources in the government said that the matter of bringing amendment in the policy was listed in the agenda for cabinet meeting held late on Tuesday. However, the decision on it was deferred.

The new policy, which was approved by the state cabinet on February 17, envisages collection of ₹1,840 crore annual revenue, an increase of 13% over present fiscal.

In addition to this, the policy also extended operational timings of the bars in all star-related hotels and bars in specified important tourist areas from 12 noon to 2 am past midnight.

Meanwhile, nod was also given for the renewal of retail excise vends in the state with an objective to generate more revenue, reduction in the price of liquor and to curb its smuggling from the neighbouring states.

However, the government has been drawing flak from people for making liquor cheaper and extending the timings of the bars.

Opposition Congress has adopted an aggressive posture against the government and was cornering the government over the issue.

Sources said that the government may soon take a decision on implementing the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

The law department has given its recommendation on the new Act and the state government may reduce the penalties for traffic violations.

The government is likely to implement the Act after budget session.

