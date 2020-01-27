HP likely to get snow, rain from today

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:14 IST

Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive heavy snowfall and rain for the next two days due to a fresh western disturbance, the weather department said on Monday. A yellow warning has also been issued for five districts in the middle and higher hills of the state for Tuesday.

Precipitation has occurred at isolated places throughout the state during the last 24 hours and minimum and maximum temperatures were normal.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said, “Due to a fresh western disturbance, heavy snowfall and rain is very likely to occur throughout the state from January 28.”

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Shimla was 1.7°C while Kufri, 14km from the state capital shivered at -2.0°C. Solan recorded 2.2°C, Mandi 4.3°C, while the minimum temperature in Bilaspur and Hamirpur was 7.0°C and 6.7°C respectively.

The minimum temperature in Manali was -3.4°C while Dalhousie in Chamba district and Dharamshala in Kangra district recorded 0.9°C and 3.8°C respectively.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district witnessed -6.7°C. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest at -13.4°C.

Highest motorable road in Lahaul and Spiti’s Hikkim cleared for traffic

One of the highest motorable roads in Hikkim village, at an elevation of 14,400 ft, in Lahaul and Spiti district was opened for traffic on Sunday.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jeevan Negi said, “The road has been opened so that the locals don’t have to face any inconvenience during emergency situations.”

The district administration was involved in road clearance work after the area received heavy snowfall.

All main roads and at least four link roads still remained blocked in remote areas of Dodra Kawar sub division in Shimla district.

Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap said “All roads have been cleared for traffic in Shimla and snow clearance work on in remote areas of Dodra Kawar sub division. Most of the link roads in the district have also been cleared. Power supply has been restored in maximum areas of the district and adequate quantity of food supply is available in remote areas.