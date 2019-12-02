HP Police Raising Day: 1,000 posts of constables to be filled soon, says CM

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:36 IST

The state government will soon fill up 1,000 vacant posts of constables in Himachal Pradesh Police, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

While presiding over a function to mark the raising day of Himachal Pradesh Police on The Ridge here, the CM announced promotion for the police department employees three months before retirement. He also announced a special medal to all police officials on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the state police.

Thakur said police play a vital role in maintaining peace and safety in the state and have been performing its duty with responsibility by rendering valuable services to the people. He added that Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the country to implement the Emergency Response Support System.

Thakur said the state government has equipped police department with modern information tools to ensure better performance and improved skills.“The state government is giving priority to women safety and for this purpose, Gudiya Helpline 1515 and Shakti Button Application have been launched,” he said.

He asked the police department to keep a strict vigil on drug abuse, especially among the youth so that they do not fall prey to drug addiction.

The CM also presented prizes to women police contingent for being best in the march past. Other participating contingents were also honoured on the occasion.

Meanwhile, director general of police SR Mardi highlighted the main activities and programmes being carried out by the police department in the state.

Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj, industries minister Bikram Singh, Shimla mayor Kusum Sadret, Himfed chairman Ganesh Dutt, chief secretary Shrikant Baldi, principal secretary to chief minister Sanjay Kundu, former DGP IB Negi, former DGP RR Verma, and former governor of Nagaland and ex-DGP Ashwani Kumar were among others present on the occasion.