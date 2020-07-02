e-paper
HP to receive heavy rainfall, yellow warning issued for July 5, 6

HP to receive heavy rainfall, yellow warning issued for July 5, 6

The highest rainfall occurred in Dharamshala as it witnessed 44mm rain followed by Palampur which received 33mm rain

cities Updated: Jul 02, 2020 18:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Himachal Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall for the next few days as the state’s meteorological department has issued yellow warning for middle and lower hills of the state for July 5 and 6.

Director, state’s meteorological department Manmohan Singh said that due to a fresh western disturbance, heavy rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are very likely to continue through the state till July 8.

Rainfall occurred at few places of the state during the last 24 hours and minimum and maximum temperatures were normal as no appreciable changes were recorded in minimum and maximum temperatures.

The highest rainfall occurred in Dharamshala as it witnessed 44mm rain followed by Palampur which received 33mm rain. Naina Devi in Bilaspur district received 25mm rain while Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district received 12.4mm rain.

The maximum temperature in the state’s capital Shimla on Thursday was 25.4°C and 16.4°C in Kufri near Shimla.

Maximum temperature in prominent hill stations Manali, Dharamshala was 29.6°C each while in Dalhousie, district Chamba was 21.3°C.

Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan, district Sirmaur recorded 33.0°C, 35.0°C, 34.8°C and 31.1°C maximum temperatures respectively.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 27.5°C maximum temperature.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district recorded 9.9°C degrees minimum temperature which was the lowest temperature in the state while Una recorded 39.0°C maximum temperature, highest in the state.

