HPCA to begin ticket refund from September 19

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:13 IST

The Himachal Cricket Association on Tuesday announced that the refund of the tickets of the abandoned T20 match between India and South Africa will begin from September 19.

The match scheduled for September 15 was abandoned due to heavy rain without a single ball being bowled. Since the toss was also not held, the viewing public is entitled to get a refund of their tickets.

A spokesperson of the sports body said, “We will be initiating refunds for the face value (FV) of the tickets bought by customers through offline channel or stadium box-office.”

For those who bought the ticket online via the official ticketing platforms –– Paytm and Insider.in, the refund will be initiated within next 10-12 days from September 17, he added.

He said refunds will be made for the FV of the ticket only and will be credited to customers’ original mode of payment.

“The people who bought the ticket for West Stand, Pavilion Terrace and Corporate Boxes can get their refund on September 19 while for East Stand and Club Lounge Pavilion, the refunds will be made the next day,” he said.

For North Stand and North Pavilion, refund will be made on September 21 and 22, respectively, he said, adding that refunds will be initiated at the Stadium box-office between 10am and 7pm.

“It is mandatory for the customers to submit their physical tickets along with their Photo ID proof to claim refunds. Without either, refunds will not be initiated,” he added.

Restriction of purchase for four tickets will be applicable for refunds. All refunds will be made post verification of the details and tickets to the original mode of payment.

He said the customers are advised to carry debit/credit cards in case the purchase was done through cards.

“Paytm Insider and HPCA reserve the right to deny the refund to anyone who is found to breach the verification process and does not fulfil the above detailed process and terms and conditions,” he said.

