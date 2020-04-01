e-paper
HSC, SSC results likely to be delayed

cities Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:40 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Pune: The national lockdown will impact the declaration of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 board examination results.

The 21-day lockdown was announced when the exams held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) were going on in the state.

“Our last paper of SSC was postponed and we have instructed teachers to check the answer sheets at home. We cannot say whether the results will also get delayed this year. The decision will be taken after the lockdown period ends on April 14. We will try our best to declare results within the academic calendar,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of MSBSHE.

Sanjay Shendge, principal of Seth Dagaduram Katariya English Medium High School, said, “Nothing is more important that addressing this national emergency and safety of people. For the remaining one paper (Geography), the board can look for some option like take the average marks of Social Science 1 (History) paper and give it for the remaining paper. The board can issue a circular and we all can contribute if the responsibility related to result declaration can be done at home.”

Meanwhile, Ramesh Gondhe, a parent said, “My daughter gave her Class 12 exams this year and wants to do an engineering course. The national lockdown has put all career plans on hold.”

