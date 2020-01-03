HSVP chief directs Ggm office to allot alternative plots within 15 days

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 21:39 IST

Gurugram The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradikarn (HSVP), Gurugram, will soon initiate the process of providing alternative plots to applicants under the ‘oustees quota’ and the authority has been directed to hold a draw for allotment within 15 days. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Pankaj Yadav, chief administrator, HSVP, at the Gymkhana Club in Sector 4.

The chief administrator also asked the officials to explore the possibility of refunding the money, with interest, to allottees who could not be given plots due to legal reasons and are eligible for alternative plots. There are around 214 such allottees, who are seeking alternative plots from the authority.

As per the details shared by officials, there is a total of 916 applicants, who have to be given plots by HSVP under the oustees quota, as their land was acquired either for infrastructure or to develop sectors. Of these 916 applicants, 294 applicants fall under the jurisdiction of estate office I and 622, under estate office 2.

“In the meeting, it was decided to review the cases for oustees and other allottees at the earliest, and find a way forward, as this issue has plagued the authority for long. All efforts would be made to provide alternative plots and if the need arises, refund to the applicants will also be considered as per HSVP policy so that these matters come to a conclusion,” said Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP, Gurugram.

“It is now being considered that money with interest could be repaid to these allottees. No final decision in this regard, however, has been taken,” an official, who was privy to the meeting, said. There are 52 such applicants in estate office-I and 162 allottees in estate office II.

The chief administrator also issued directions to clear encroachments on HSVP land. The estate officers were also directed to visit the sectors individually and identify the encroached land.

“The authority has land in sectors 29, 43, 46, 47 and adjacent sectors, and it will be cleared of all encroachments. We will also carry out a survey in other sectors to reclaim our land and set up a plan to auction plots,” said Yadav.

The meeting also discussed plans for monetising the commercial land of the authority in Sector 29 and other areas, so that financial resources could be augmented. It was also decided that two new sectors will be developed in Rewari as the layout plan of these sectors has been approved, said officials.