HT Chandigarh debate: Those who can afford it should pay school fees during the lockdown, say residents

cities

Updated: May 15, 2020 20:17 IST

SCHOOLS MUST BE GIVEN SOME RELAXATIONS TOO

Private schools have to take care of their own finances and provide quality education to students. Their contribution must be recognised and in the present scenario, some relaxation must be given to them. It is desirable that the heads of private schools discuss the issue with the director, school education, Chandigarh.

Usha Verma, Chandigarh

GOVERNMENT SHOULD FUND SCHOOLS

It is not a good idea to expect private schools not to take fees from students and hold back the salaries of teachers, who work hard and are also conducting online classes now. However, to find a middle path, some fee concession should be given to parents facing financial problems. Schools need money to pay the salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff and to look after other expenses such as maintenance and upkeep of buildings, electricity and other costs. If the government does not want them to take tuition fee then it should fund the schools.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

DON’T MAKE PARENTS PAY FOR FACILITIES NOT USED

I’m a parent and my children study in a private school in Chandigarh. It seems neither the school education department nor schools want to focus on real issues during this time of the pandemic.

Schools are only interested in full fee and want it paid as soon as possible

Schools are least bothered about teachers and their salaries. In most schools teachers are paid peanuts and are on yearly contract so they don’t have to be paid gratuity and many have unqualified teachers. Very few schools have teachers with Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) qualification in Chandigarh

No school wants to share its balance sheet and details of FDs

No school in the current situation is asking parents to go for National Council for Educational Research and Training books and most parents sooner than later have to buy books from the school or the booksellers they remember. This loot is going on for years but there isn’t any strong law or action.

While the education department asked parents not to pay fees till the lockdown was lifted, many parents think schools need funds for salaries and other small expenses. However, when I paid the fee last month, I noticed the schools were charging development fee (Rs 5,000-plus), One time fee (Rs 400-plus), computer lab fee and other lab fee as well (Rs. 1000-plus). Many parents are fine with tuition fee but when children are not using school infrastructure why should schools should charge lab fees and development fee at least during the lockdown?

Dinesh

CHARGE FEES ON PRO RATA BASIS

Schools authorities should charge fees on pro rata basis to meet unavoidable expenses incurred during the lockdown. At the same time they should display their income and expenditure statements on notice boards or websites for transparency. The schools can also afford to meet the liabilities from the reserve funds they have been creating. In future they should be vigilant to curtail expenses according to the changed times.

S K Gupta, Mohali

CONSIDER EACH FAMILY’S SITUATION

I am a student of Panjab University and had been a student of a private school in Chandigarh, so I feel I am a perfect candidate to answer the question on schools charging fees during the lockdown. According to me the school fees is divided into many sub-parts such as the tuition fee, transport fee, lab fee, infrastructure fee, activity fee, admission fee and so on. During the lockdown only the tuition fees should be taken from the students to pay the teachers. There is no point in taking full fees from the parents as their children are not using some services. Also taking private tuitions and coaching classes into account, same rules should be imposed on them. Many parents who have their own businesses have negligible sources of income nowadays, so each family’s financial situation has to be considered.

Ridhima Gupta, Student of University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Chandigarh

AUDIT SCHOOL ACCOUNTS

This is not the end of the world for private schools. Students should get a fee waiver as education is the fundamental right of every citizen . As far as salaries of teachers are concerned audit of the accounts of the schools should be done by the regulatory authority to see how much money the schools have in reserve for necessary expenditure.

Rajesh Mehta

SHARE THE BURDEN EQUALLY

A lockdown for such a long period is the first of its kind which is now leading to an economic slowdown all over the country. Under such trying and testing conditions it is the moral duty of every citizen and institution to respond positively to the best of their ability. Teachers and other school staff must be paid salaries. Likewise, parents must pay fees to schools as the institutes cannot bear the whole burden. Let us share the burden equally.

Paramjeet Singh

PARENTS WHO CAN AFFORD TO SHOULD PAY THE FEE

Many parents will find it tough to pay the school fees during the lockdown. We know how badly the country has been faring economically in the last few months. Paying school fees in this situation will be tough. Even though some relaxations have been given by the government to allow people to run their businesses, many have not fully opened up. If we look the industries, only a few workers are allowed to work. That’s why many people do not have the money to pay fees. However, the schools are in a similar situation, some need money to pay teachers and cover other expenses. The best thing to do would be for schools not to charge fees but parents who can afford to do so should give it and others should not be pressurised. Schools running short of funds should be given half salaries to meet day to day costs.

Manoj Pillai

THIS IS NOT THE TIME TO MAKE PROFITS

Keeping in mind that this period is a very sensitive time having direct implication on economic instability of individuals it is suggested that no fee be charged during the lockdown period. If schools do require the money urgently they should charge fees on a monthly basis, that too without any additional administrative charges. Some schools should also consider fee waivers as this is not the time to make profits but to act on humanitarian grounds as well.

Ramandeep Kaur Bhogal, Mohali

SCHOOLS SHOULD SET EXAMPLES

The primary responsibility of a school is to educate students. This is the time for institutes to help out the youngsters and their families by charging a basic fee for salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff and not for services and facilities not being used by the students. Ask for fees to be paid on a voluntary basis – those who have the financial resources to do so should pay. Form a fee pool and ask parents who can to contribute for additional expenses. Reach out to alumni for help. Do everything possible to generate funds to keep the school going, but not to make a profit.

AK Gupta