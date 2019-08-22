HT Impact: Footpath reclaimed by pedestrians in Pune as supermarket forced to remove gate

pune

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:05 IST

Pedestrians can finally have their right of way on the footpath located in front of Dorabjee’s Supermarket, Moledina road. The store management removed the gate which was barricading the footpath on Thursday.

Amit Kumar, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune Cantonment Board, said, “PCB had instructed the management of the supermarket to remove the gate, to which they agreed,” said Kumar.

The gate barricading the footpath was found locked post 9pm and was opened during the day by the security staff of the supermarket. Hindustan Times had carried a report on August 20 and highlighted the issue.

Karuna Shrivastava, a resident of Boat Club road and regular visitor to the supermarket, said, “I am happy that the gate has been removed. It is a public footpath and should not be locked.”

Pedestrians had expressed disappointment that the public footpath was taken over by the supermarket, fenced and locked. Trushant Dengale, manager, Dorabjee, had said that the footpath space fenced by them was the private property of the supermarket and locked for safety purposes.

Earlier, Kumar had said, “The subject land is a private freehold part of the setback area and permission was issued in the past for beautification. The gates are not on the footpath and the supermarket has its legal rights for the same. I got the details checked by the technical staff.”

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 19:05 IST