HT Quiz Premier League 2020: Biz colleges put to the test with the right stimuli

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 20:10 IST

Pune – The ‘Hindustan Times Quiz Premier League 2020’ kicked off at several business management institutes across Pune.

This written quiz competition is for first year students of the Master of Business Management (MBA) course, and has been held at three MBA colleges in the city.

The colleges include the Sinhgad Business School, Erandawane; Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies; and Neville Wadia Institute of Management Studies and Research.

At each of the colleges, a written quiz testing general knowledge and current events saw 50 objective questions put the students to the test.

Each college has winner, first runner-up and second runner-up.

“A quiz acts like a stimulus for the students to understand and test their knowledge along with helping them to strive for acquiring more information. This is vital for being successful in the ever-changing and challenging business world. We motivate students to participate in extra and co-curricular activities aimed at widening the knowledge base and increasing horizons.” said Brig Rajiv Divekar, director, Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies.

Dr Vijaya Puranik, director, Sinhagad Business School, said, “I am very happy that the media industry is interested in knowing what their future employees are through such quiz competitions. If this initiative could be one step forward to help how to get media jobs it would be great. From our side we will help in all possible ways to HT, Pune.”

“It was really nice and enriching experience. It touched upon basics of everything in all domains. From static to current. Moreover, it also covered questions from general management as well. I felt really good because many learnings from childhood were also required to be recalled,” said Akshay Pawar, student Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune.

Kedar Hegde, MBA student from Sinhgad Business School said, “For any student manager, a quiz can function as an informative feedback tool to plug in their gaps of knowledge and at the same time help to widen their horizon of intellect. The questions were relevant and challenging.”

Singhgad Business School

Winner : Kedar Hegde

First runner up: Chaitanya Bhogawade

Second runner up: Rajat Randhir

Symbiosis institute of Management

Winner: PiyushKumar Singh

First runner up: Sachin Rana

Second runner up: Deepak Balayan

Neville Wadia Institute of Management Studies and Research college

Winner: Jayesh Kale

First runner up: Hemant Jagtap

Second runner up: Rahul Bharambe