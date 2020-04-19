HT reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula amid coronavirus lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 02:00 IST

RED ZONE PUTS CHANDIGARH ADMINISTRATION IN A HOT SPOT

For Chandigarh administration officials, the Union Territory being identified as a Covid-19 hot spot and red zone came as a shock last week. The administration was gearing for curfew relaxation from April 20 but that’s not to be. Of particular worry to the officialdom is how to manage the delivery of food to more than 3 lakh city residents daily. “Had curfew relaxation been allowed from April 20, most of the things would have taken care of themselves. But with fresh coronavirus cases surfacing, the road ahead is difficult,” a senior UT official said.

MOHALI CIVIL SURGEON BELIEVES IN POWER OF PRAYER

In these difficult times, Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh, like many others, prays daily for an early end to the Covid-19 pandemic. On the frontline, he admits he prays daily for the well-being of all. For two days last week, his prayers were answered as Mohali did not report any new case and there was good news from Jawaharpur village from where 38 cases had been reported earlier. The village’s first coronavirus case, a 42-year-old panch, tested negative after treatment.

ON COVID CURFEW DUTY, COPS BRING OUT THE BEST IN RESIDENTS

Police personnel ensuring that the coronavirus curfew is observed end up spending hours in the sun. With summer setting in, some local businessmen and members of resident welfare associations are coming to their aid. Cops on duty shared how the grocery chain, 24 Seven, had been sending refreshments for cops deployed near their stores. Those posted near residential areas said residents were sending across refreshments such as tea and nimbu pani besides snacks.

LEOPARD ENSURES MOHALI STAYS HOME, AND SAFE

Residents of Mohali have been observing the Covid-19 lockdown sincerely thanks to a leopard being sighted in their town. Photos of pug marks of the wild cat are being shared on social media platforms, keeping the wildlife department on its toes. People are citing the continuous barking of dogs and peacock calls to buttress their case of sighting the leopard. Interestingly, people are even making announcements, urging others to stay indoors lest they come face to face with the leopard.

SHARING INFORMATION, PUNJAB SHOWS THE WAY

Neighbouring Punjab is proactive in disseminating information regarding Covid-19 patients and their contact tracing, but the health authorities of Chandigarh are slow to confirm information. The latest example being of a woman resident of Sector 30 who tested positive on Friday evening. The health department and centralised information unit of the UT did not confirm the development despite repeated attempts. In these times of social media, perhaps they should take a leaf out of Punjab’s practice of prompt online updates and detailed media bulletins.

VIPS DEFY LOCKDOWN AS COPS CRACK DOWN ON AAM AADMI

How many VIPs have violated the Chandigarh administration’s prohibitory orders? That’s a question none in Chandigarh Police is willing to answer. It seems the police crackdown for violating the lockdown is for the aam aadmi, while the personnel turn a blind eye towards violations by the influential, including bureaucrats, present and former. They are let off with a polite warning. “The rule of law should be same for all, specially in a pandemic. As soon as we catch an important person, he/she is quick to call up our boss, who asks us to let him/her off,” says a cop candidly.

HOLIDAYS PUT TEACHERS’ ONLINE CLASSES OFF TRACK

UT education department officials and teachers worked day and night to compile the logistics of students so that online classes could begin amid the Covid-19 crisis. But within days, the higher-ups announced summer vacations in government schools. A teacher wondered, “If they had to declare the vacations, why did they force us to work day and night for online classes?”

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Shailee Dogra, Rajanbir Singh, Amanjeet Singh, Shub Karman Dhaliwal, and Srishti Jaswal