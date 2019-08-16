Human-wildlife conflict: State government okays ₹100-cr plan to fence villages  

cities

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:09 IST

PUNE: The growing number of animal-human encounters in different parts of the state has forced the government to fence affected villages on a pilot basis as a preventive measure.

The Cabinet approved ₹100 crore for fencing villages affected by wild animal attacks. The plan will be executed under Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Jan Van Vikas scheme to carried out in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

According to the wildlife officials, leopard, tiger, wild boar and elephant attacks have increased in Maharashtra in the recent past with experts citing shrinking habitats and food shortages for wildlife as main reasons. Attacks by leopards are mainly reported from Pune and Ahmednagar districts, wild boar and elephant in Kolhapur and tiger near the animal reserves mainly in Vidharbha area.

Officials estimate at least 40 people are killed in animal attacks and hundreds are injured every year in Maharashtra. Even livestock loss is very high. Villagers residing near forest areas and animal reserves have been asking the elected members to provide fence facility. To avail benefit of the scheme, villages need to pass a resolution in gram sabha and submit the proposal to the deputy forest conservator.

The forest department will execute the scheme taking into consideration that it does not impact the animals’ migration and other movements..

BOX

Human injury and death cases in Maharashtra

Year/ Injury/ death

2010-11/454/33

2011-12/363/32

2012-13/456/37

2013-14/523/47

2014-15/515/42

2015-16/700/46

2016-17/686/53

2017-18/349/50

2018-19 (Till December)/181/25

Cattle injury and deaths due to wild animal attacks in Maharashtra

Year/Cattle injury/ Cattle death

2010-11/21/5832

2011-12/86/4173

2012-13/38/4729

2013-14/43/8701

2014-15/48/4496

2015-16/119/7812

2016-17/92/5961

2017-18/110/6909

2018-19 (Till December)/ 81/4814

(Source- Forest Department of Maharashtra government)

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 18:09 IST