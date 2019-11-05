Husband, in-laws booked for dowry death in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:46 IST

Eight months after a pregnant woman died, the police have booked her husband and in-laws for dowry death on Tuesday.

Palak Bhatia, 24, of Shimlapuri got married to Pranav Bhatia in March 2018. According to the victim’s kin, her husband and in-laws had been harassing her mentally and physically since marriage. They also alleged that instead of taking her to the doctor after she got pregnant, the in-laws kept giving her medicines bought from pseudo doctors, which led to miscarriage and death.

Pardeep Kumar, father of the victim, told the police that two months after her marriage, Palak’s husband and in-laws started torturing her for dowry.

After Palak narrated the whole incident, Kumar intervened and her in-laws had apologised, promising not to repeat the same. Kumar added that when Palak got pregnant, her in-laws did not take her to a qualified doctor for checkup, but kept on giving her medication from some quack, following which her health started deteriorating.

Ashima, sister of the victim, said she had requested Palak’s in-laws to take her to the hospital, but they refused. When her condition turned serious, they rushed her to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where she later died.

A case under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against husband Pranav Bhatia, his father Rakesh Bhatia, mother Seema Bhatia and sister Anu. Police said a hunt is on to nab the accused.