Hyatt flyover repair work triggers traffic jams

Sep 26, 2019 20:13 IST

New Delhi

Closure of one carriageway on a flyover near the Hyatt Regency hotel in south Delhi for repair work triggered major traffic snarls around the area on Thursday.

The public works department (PWD) on Wednesday began changing the expansion joints and work is expected to continue till October 6.

Closure of the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) led to confusion among commuters. The Delhi Traffic Police had closed the route to facilitate repair work and diverted traffic under the flyover.

“PWD is carrying out repair work on the Hyatt Regency Flyover from September 25 to October 6 on the carriage way from Dhaula Kuan to AIIMS. As a result, traffic on Ring Road from Dhaula Kuan to AIIMS will remain congested during this period. People are advised to avoid this stretch by taking alternative routes and plan their journey accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.

On Thursday morning, long tailbacks were seen around Sarojini Nagar, Africa Avenue, Ring Road near RK Puram Sector 12 and Moti Bagh.

“We had deployed additional traffic personnel to manage peak-hour traffic rush on the stretch. Despite signs being put up informing commuters about the diversion, many confused commuters led to slowing down of traffic. The situation will improve in a few days when commuters get used to it,” said a senior traffic official on Thursday.

Regular commuters said that with the festival season beginning, the stretch around Sarojini Nagar and Nauroji Nagar is usually a commuter’s nightmare. This, coupled with the flyover repair work, will worsen the traffic jams on this section of Ring Road.

“The agencies could have pushed the repair week ahead by a week. Next week with the flyover repair on, this area will become a mess,” said Suchitra Ramachandran, a resident of RK Puram Sector 13.

The flyover had developed gaps at its expansion joints, which will be replaced with new ones, a PWD official said.

The official said repairing of the gaps is important to prevent bigger problems in the future, especially in winters. All expansion joints on both carriageways will be changed.

