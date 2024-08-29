Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.69 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 30, 2024 23.95 °C Moderate rain August 31, 2024 22.77 °C Heavy intensity rain September 1, 2024 21.93 °C Moderate rain September 2, 2024 22.84 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 27.4 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 25.54 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 26.72 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.26 °C Light rain Chennai 29.41 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.39 °C Moderate rain Delhi 29.23 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on August 29, 2024, is 28.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.69 °C and 29.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.46 °C and 24.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

