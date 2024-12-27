Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.28 °C, check weather forecast for December 27, 2024
Dec 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on December 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 27, 2024, is 23.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.28 °C and 26.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 05:49 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.22 °C and 28.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 28, 2024
|23.42
|Overcast clouds
|December 29, 2024
|25.77
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|27.12
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|27.95
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|27.77
|Scattered clouds
|January 2, 2025
|27.55
|Few clouds
|January 3, 2025
|26.83
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 27, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
