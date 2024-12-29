Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.7 °C, check weather forecast for December 29, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on December 29, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 29, 2024, is 26.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.7 °C and 28.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, December 30, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.54 °C and 29.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Hyderabad weather update on December 29, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 30, 202426.94Sky is clear
December 31, 202427.88Sky is clear
January 1, 202527.53Scattered clouds
January 2, 202527.32Scattered clouds
January 3, 202527.52Overcast clouds
January 4, 202526.94Overcast clouds
January 5, 202527.29Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 29, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.11 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.41 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.35 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru23.6 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad26.94 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad22.21 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.39 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

