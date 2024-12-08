Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.68 °C, check weather forecast for December 8, 2024
Dec 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on December 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 8, 2024, is 28.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.68 °C and 28.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 9, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.7 °C and 28.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 9, 2024
|27.3 °C
|Light rain
|December 10, 2024
|26.12 °C
|Light rain
|December 11, 2024
|26.12 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 12, 2024
|25.79 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 13, 2024
|25.11 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 14, 2024
|25.81 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 15, 2024
|25.82 °C
|Broken clouds
