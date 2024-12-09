Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.73 °C, check weather forecast for December 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 10, 2024 26.34 °C Light rain December 11, 2024 25.68 °C Broken clouds December 12, 2024 24.66 °C Overcast clouds December 13, 2024 25.24 °C Overcast clouds December 14, 2024 25.93 °C Scattered clouds December 15, 2024 26.17 °C Sky is clear December 16, 2024 26.37 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 24.79 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 28.04 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.57 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 22.12 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.43 °C Light rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 9, 2024, is 25.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.73 °C and 27.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.79 °C and 27.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 187.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

