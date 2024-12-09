Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.73 °C, check weather forecast for December 9, 2024
Dec 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on December 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 9, 2024, is 25.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.73 °C and 27.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.79 °C and 27.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 187.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 10, 2024
|26.34 °C
|Light rain
|December 11, 2024
|25.68 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 12, 2024
|24.66 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 13, 2024
|25.24 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 14, 2024
|25.93 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 15, 2024
|26.17 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 16, 2024
|26.37 °C
|Broken clouds
