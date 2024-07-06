Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.66 °C, check weather forecast for July 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 7, 2024 28.78 °C Heavy intensity rain July 8, 2024 22.58 °C Moderate rain July 9, 2024 23.61 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 29.13 °C Broken clouds July 11, 2024 29.6 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 25.8 °C Light rain July 13, 2024 23.27 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.01 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.81 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.1 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.72 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.81 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.72 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.59 °C Light rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on July 6, 2024, is 27.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.66 °C and 29.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.49 °C and 29.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.