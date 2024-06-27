Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.83 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 28, 2024 22.81 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 30.12 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 29.61 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 29.08 °C Light rain July 2, 2024 29.8 °C Broken clouds July 3, 2024 31.68 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 31.17 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.01 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.42 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.75 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 33.93 °C Light rain Delhi 30.99 °C Light rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 27, 2024, is 26.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.83 °C and 27.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.59 °C and 24.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.