Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.15 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 26, 2025, is 34.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.15 °C and 36.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Hyderabad weather update on March 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.88 °C and 38.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.15 °C and 36.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 84.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 27, 2025 34.88 Few clouds March 28, 2025 35.91 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 37.06 Scattered clouds March 30, 2025 36.90 Sky is clear March 31, 2025 35.56 Broken clouds April 1, 2025 35.69 Few clouds April 2, 2025 34.96 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 34.62 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.98 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.55 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 34.88 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 33.64 °C Sky is clear Delhi 35.58 °C Sky is clear



