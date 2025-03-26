Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.15 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 26, 2025, is 34.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.15 °C and 36.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.88 °C and 38.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.15 °C and 36.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 84.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 27, 2025
|34.88
|Few clouds
|March 28, 2025
|35.91
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|37.06
|Scattered clouds
|March 30, 2025
|36.90
|Sky is clear
|March 31, 2025
|35.56
|Broken clouds
|April 1, 2025
|35.69
|Few clouds
|April 2, 2025
|34.96
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.