Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.01 °C, check weather forecast for November 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 13, 2024 28.51 °C Light rain November 14, 2024 27.84 °C Light rain November 15, 2024 28.3 °C Light rain November 16, 2024 28.23 °C Broken clouds November 17, 2024 27.26 °C Broken clouds November 18, 2024 26.92 °C Few clouds November 19, 2024 26.65 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.61 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.67 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.47 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.73 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.91 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on November 12, 2024, is 26.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.01 °C and 29.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.95 °C and 29.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 169.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.