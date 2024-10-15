Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.76 °C, check weather forecast for October 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 16, 2024 28.7 °C Moderate rain October 17, 2024 28.62 °C Moderate rain October 18, 2024 27.46 °C Light rain October 19, 2024 28.51 °C Moderate rain October 20, 2024 28.19 °C Moderate rain October 21, 2024 25.55 °C Moderate rain October 22, 2024 24.81 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.88 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.78 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.36 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 21.33 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 27.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.55 °C Broken clouds Delhi 30.3 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 15, 2024, is 27.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.76 °C and 27.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.96 °C and 29.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 207.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

