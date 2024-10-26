Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.44 °C, check weather forecast for October 26, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on October 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 26, 2024, is 25.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.44 °C and 29.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.8 °C and 28.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 131.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 27, 2024
|27.26 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 28, 2024
|27.45 °C
|Few clouds
|October 29, 2024
|28.89 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 30, 2024
|29.6 °C
|Light rain
|October 31, 2024
|29.46 °C
|Light rain
|November 1, 2024
|29.55 °C
|Light rain
|November 2, 2024
|29.49 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
