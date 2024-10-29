Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.11 °C, check weather forecast for October 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 30, 2024 29.52 °C Light rain October 31, 2024 27.11 °C Moderate rain November 1, 2024 29.08 °C Moderate rain November 2, 2024 28.17 °C Light rain November 3, 2024 27.51 °C Light rain November 4, 2024 28.2 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 28.17 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.91 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.2 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 29, 2024, is 26.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.11 °C and 30.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.85 °C and 30.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 183.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.