Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.72 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024
Sep 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on September 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on September 22, 2024, is 30.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.72 °C and 31.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.43 °C and 32.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.72 °C and 31.11 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.43 °C and 32.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.72 °C and 31.11 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 23, 2024
|30.62 °C
|Light rain
|September 24, 2024
|26.51 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 25, 2024
|25.69 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 26, 2024
|22.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 27, 2024
|25.15 °C
|Light rain
|September 28, 2024
|28.22 °C
|Light rain
|September 29, 2024
|28.98 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy