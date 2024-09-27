Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.69 °C, check weather forecast for September 27, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on September 27, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on September 27, 2024, is 28.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.69 °C and 29.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.44 °C and 29.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 28, 2024 28.59 °C Overcast clouds
September 29, 2024 30.32 °C Moderate rain
September 30, 2024 30.32 °C Moderate rain
October 1, 2024 30.86 °C Moderate rain
October 2, 2024 30.82 °C Moderate rain
October 3, 2024 24.65 °C Moderate rain
October 4, 2024 28.93 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 27, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.93 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 28.72 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.87 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.41 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.32 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 27.36 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 30.31 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on September 27, 2024
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
