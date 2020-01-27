‘I am like an elder son, brother to Delhi families,’ says CM Kejriwal

cities

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday highlighted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government schemes on pilgrimage for the elderly and subsidies on power and electricity consumption during road shows he led in Narela, Bawana and Gandhi Nagar assembly constituencies.

Addressing the crowd in the road show, Kejriwal said that “two crore people of Delhi were like a family for him”.

“I paid the electricity and water bills for your family, I arranged for a good education for the children of the family, I took care of the health of your family and arranged for medicines, I arranged for pilgrimage for the elders of the family. I have tried to take all these responsibilities on my shoulder by being an elder son and an elder brother of every household in Delhi in the last five years,” he said.

Hundreds of AAP supporters participated in the road shows, waiving AAP flags and brooms – the election symbol of the party. Kejriwal waived to the crowd from an open roof vehicle and occasionally stopped to address public gatherings.

While Narela and Bawana segments are in northwest Delhi, Gandhi Nagar is in east Delhi and this constituency is likely to witness a tough fight. The AAP has fielded a new face in the constituency Deepu Choudhary after its sitting MLA Anil Bajpai went to the BJP, who is now contesting on a BJP ticket. They will be contesting against Congress’s heavyweight candidate – former Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Kejriwal further said that in the next five years, they would clean the Yamuna, provide 24-hour water to every household in Delhi. “We also have to work hard to clean Delhi and reduce pollution in the next five years. There must be many BJP and Congress supporters in this crowd. I want to say, be with your party, but please vote for AAP this time. It is only my government that has worked towards improving schools and hospitals. If you vote for some other party, it will again deteriorate their condition,” he added.

